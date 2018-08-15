Concert promoter Live Nation recently eliminated the use of straws in their amphitheaters across the country.
House of Blues has also joined the elimination of plastic straws movement at all of its locations across America. The straw-by-request only policy has been implemented at all 52 Live Nation owned and operated amphitheaters and 50 House of Blues venues. Customers who need straws may receive them or receive accessible alternatives.
The movement is in partnership with the environmental group Lonely Whale. "Through these waste reduction practices, Live Nation is aiming to achieve Zero Waste in 20 of the company’s venues by 2020," states a press release from Live Nation.