Houseplants become more active as days get longer

Houseplants are quick to tell you when they need help. They display discolored leaves, drooping stems, and little or no growth. That usually gives you enough time to make things right.

"Plants send signals simply by the way they look,” said Dawn Pettinelli, an Extension educator at the University of Connecticut. ``If they aren’t getting enough light, the leaves will yellow or turn brown and they’ll be slow to develop.”

Off-color leaves also can be the symptom of root problems, insect infestations, irregular soil moisture, or unsuitable light conditions or temperatures.

African violets, one of America’s most popular houseplants, don’t like to be cold but also get stressed when it’s too warm. ``They’ll start wilting if they’re chilled and they won’t bloom if they’re hot,” Pettinelli said. ``Their buds will fall off.”

A good way to rejuvenate many kinds of tired houseplants is by pruning or giving them what some growers dub ``horticultural haircuts.” Pruning serves a variety of functions, including shaping, removing dead matter, and cutting back to reduce stem loads and keep the plants from sagging or drooping, said Diana Alfuth, a horticulturist with University of Wisconsin Extension.

But don't prune too soon.