How to keep things in check when only comfort food will do

When the comfort food monster strikes, the real issue is often the quantity eaten. It’s one thing to have a couple pieces of your favorite pizza while celebrating with friends, and a different thing to consume a pie all at once alone.

Advantage: Comfort food

We all will crave comfort food at some point. Knowing that takes away the surprise aspect and gives us permission to appreciate our humanity. Here are a few tips to (maybe) help make those times more manageable:

Consider your go-to comfort foods and choose the most delicious and healthiest versions you can find. For example, if you love potato chips, find a brand that has the fewest ingredients and get a small bag. Hide it, so they're ready when you absolutely have to eat them. Since they are the very best chips, you’ll get the comfort without the guilt because it's just a small bag.

This tip can be applied to any food that can be purchased before your comfort crisis. When ordering a pizza, go for the personal size and get your absolute favorite. You may surprise yourself and have leftovers for the next day.