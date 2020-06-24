Iconic restaurants adapt to lockdowns in Latin America

The bar, which helped to popularize the mojito cocktail and was once a favorite haunt of Ernest Hemmingway, has been state-owned since the early sixties, when it was nationalized by Fidel Castro. Its employees have been sent home and are still paid a portion of their $30 a month state wage. But they are missing out on tips from tourists that normally triple their salaries.

Elsewhere in Latin America, where the market economy prevails, many restaurants are going under.

Guillermo Gomez, the director of Colombia’s restaurant association, says that by the end of May, 27,000 of the country's 90,000 restaurants had shut down for good as they struggled to pay rent, salaries and public services with little income.

Gomez said that sales from takeout have failed to make up for revenue lost from in-person service. Restaurants have also struggled to secure loans as the government provides little clarity on when they will be able to host customers again, or under which rules. “Banks now see us as a high risk business” Gomez said.

Those with some savings continue to soldier on with smaller staff, while elite eateries prepare for a more austere future.