Ina Garten talks to The Times about recipes featured in new 'Barefoot Contessa' cookbook

Close enough isn’t good enough for Ina Garten, host of the Food Network program "Barefoot Contessa."
This explains why she fussed with her recipe for Boston Cream Pie — a wonderful concoction of cake, pastry cream and chocolate glaze — for close to six years.
“Sometimes it takes me a day to create a recipe that works just right, sometimes weeks or even months,” she said in a phone interview from her home in East Hampton, New York. “But I couldn’t get the texture of the cake, the flavor of the cream and glaze to work together. I could get close — the cake might be just right but not the cream or one flavor would overpower the other or not complement the other two.”
Her goal when she first envisioned the recipe was to include it in the cookbook she was writing. Two more cookbooks were written and published, but still no pie.
“It’s in my latest cookbook,” said Garten about her just released “Modern Comfort Food,” the 12th in her Barefoot Contessa series.
Her Boston Cream Pie is one of the cookbook’s 85 soul-satisfying recipes made to ease our current angst. That was part of the plan, said Garten, who, knowing it would be released right before the election, decided we needed comfort food during what she knew would be a stressful time. Little did she know that this country also would be dealing with a pandemic as well.
Garten’s book includes wonderful photos, side notes and recipes that are sophisticated. They are easy to make and are takes on what we ate as children.
“When I was a kid, my mother would cut up hot dogs to add to canned split pea soup for me to eat,” she said. “That was one of the dishes I thought about when writing ‘Modern Comfort Food,’ but the soup is from scratch and instead of hot dogs, I sauteed kielbasa. I love the way crispy sausage and the creamy soup contrast with each other.”
Using her culinary magic, the grilled cheese of our youth becomes Cheddar & Chutney Grilled Cheese; those frozen pot pies that your mom kept in the freezer in case she was late getting home morph into Chicken Pot Pie Soup with Puff Pastry Croutons; and hamburgers on the grill, sometimes burnt, are now Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions.
"Modern Comfort Food" is Garten’s 12th cookbook, but there was a time when she thought she might be done at one.
“After the first book, I thought, 'That’s it. I’ve used all my recipes,' " she said.
Besides her own rigorous testing, she also has a group who samples her recipes and, of course, there’s her husband, Jeffrey, though he loves almost everything she makes.
Garten does have one caveat when following her recipes.
“Do it the way it’s written using the same ingredients, then you’ll know the way it is supposed to be,” she said, giving an example of how someone complained about a recipe not working and when she drilled down as to why, discovered that out of just seven ingredients called for, they didn’t use three. “It’s like someone saying the chocolate cake didn’t turn out and then they tell you they didn’t use any chocolate in it.”
The following are recipes from the book.
Boston Cream Pie
Makes one 9-inch cake / serves 8
For the cake:
3/4 cup whole milk
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
3 extra-large eggs, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar
For the soak:
1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier
For the chocolate glaze:
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips, such as Nestlé’s (7½ ounces)
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, such as Lindt, broken in pieces
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon instant coffee granules, such as Nescafé
Grand Marnier Pastry Cream (recipe follows)
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Butter two 9-inch round baking pans, line them with parchment paper, butter and flour the pans, and tap out the excess flour. Set aside.
For the cake, scald the milk and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat (see note). Off the heat, add the vanilla and orange zest, cover the pan, and set aside. In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt and set aside.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and sugar on medium-high speed for 4 minutes, until thick and light yellow and the mixture falls back on itself in a ribbon. By hand, first whisk in the warm milk mixture and then slowly whisk in the flour mixture. Don’t overmix! Pour the batter evenly into the prepared pans. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for 15 minutes, then turn them out onto a baking rack, flipping them so the top sides are up. Cool to room temperature.
For the soak, combine the orange juice and sugar in a small (8-inch) sauté pan and heat until the sugar dissolves. Off the heat, add the Grand Marnier and set aside
For the chocolate glaze, combine the heavy cream, semisweet chocolate chips, bittersweet chocolate, corn syrup, vanilla, and coffee in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Stir occasionally with a wooden spoon, just until the chocolates melt. Remove from the heat and set aside for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate is thick enough to fall back onto itself in a ribbon.
To assemble, cut both cakes in half horizontally. Place the bottom of one cake on a flat plate, cut side up. Brush it with a third of the soak. Spread a third of the Grand Marnier Pastry Cream on the cake. Place the top of the first cake on top, cut side down, and repeat with the soak and pastry cream. Place the bottom of the second cake on top, cut side up. Repeat with the soak and pastry cream. Place the top of the second cake on top, cut side down. Pour the ganache on the cake, allowing it to drip down the sides. Set aside for one hour, until the chocolate sets. Cut in wedges and serve.
Grand Marnier Pastry Cream
Makes enough for one 9-inch cake
5 extra-large egg yolks, at room temperature
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 tablespoon Grand Marnier
1 teaspoon Cognac or brandy
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
DIRECTIONS: Beat the egg yolks and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-high speed for 4 minutes, until very thick. Reduce the speed to low and add the cornstarch.
Meanwhile, scald the milk in a medium saucepan. With the mixer on low, slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the mixture starts to thicken. When the custard starts to clump on the bottom of the pan, stir constantly with a whisk (don’t beat it!) to keep the custard smooth.
Cook over low heat until the custard is very thick like pudding. If you lift some custard with the whisk, it should fall back onto itself in a ribbon. Off the heat, stir in the butter, heavy cream, Grand Marnier, Cognac, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and transfer to a bowl. Cool for 15 minutes. Place plastic wrap directly on the custard (not the bowl) and refrigerate until very cold.
Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions
Makes 4 hamburgers
Canola or grapeseed oil
4 cups (1/4-inch) sliced red onions (2 medium)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon good red wine vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard powder, such as Colman’s
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 1/4 pounds ground beef with 20% fat
1 1/4 cups grated Gruyère cheese (4 ounces)
4 sandwich potato rolls, such as Martin’s
Ketchup, for serving
DIRECTIONS: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large (12-inch) sauté pan over medium heat, add the onions, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender and starting to brown. Add the sugar, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are browned and caramelized. Add the vinegar and cook for 30 seconds to deglaze the pan.
Meanwhile, combine the dry mustard, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Place the ground beef in a medium bowl and sprinkle on the mustard mixture. With your fingers, lightly work the mustard into the beef and shape into four 1-inch-thick patties. Place them on a plate and freeze for exactly 15 minutes.
Heat a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 1/2 tablespoons oil. From the freezer, place the burgers directly in the hot skillet. With a large metal spatula, firmly press each burger into the pan.
Cook the burgers for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes, without moving them, so the bottoms get browned and crusty. Flip the burgers, then spoon on the onions and sprinkle the Gruyère on top. Place a lid on the skillet and cook the burgers for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted, and the burgers are medium-rare inside. Place one burger on each roll and serve hot with ketchup on the side.
The above recipes are courtesy of "Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." Copyright © 2020 by Ina Garten. Photography by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
