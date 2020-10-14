Ina Garten talks to The Times about recipes featured in new 'Barefoot Contessa' cookbook

Close enough isn’t good enough for Ina Garten, host of the Food Network program "Barefoot Contessa."

This explains why she fussed with her recipe for Boston Cream Pie — a wonderful concoction of cake, pastry cream and chocolate glaze — for close to six years.

“Sometimes it takes me a day to create a recipe that works just right, sometimes weeks or even months,” she said in a phone interview from her home in East Hampton, New York. “But I couldn’t get the texture of the cake, the flavor of the cream and glaze to work together. I could get close — the cake might be just right but not the cream or one flavor would overpower the other or not complement the other two.”

Her goal when she first envisioned the recipe was to include it in the cookbook she was writing. Two more cookbooks were written and published, but still no pie.

“It’s in my latest cookbook,” said Garten about her just released “Modern Comfort Food,” the 12th in her Barefoot Contessa series.