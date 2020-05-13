Indiana restaurants reopen for diners amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of restaurants across the country.

Beginning this week, many restaurants in the Region have started to open their doors to customers who want a dine-in option. On Monday, restaurants throughout many counties in Indiana reopened. Eateries in Lake and Marion counties in Indiana, however, aren't scheduled to open for dine-in opportunities until May 18.

Visitors to the restaurants which have reopened will find various safety precautions in place such as employees wearing masks and gloves. In many instances there ill be disposable menus and cups. Eateries will also be operating at 50 percent capacity. Expect tables to be at safe distances of six feet or more apart.

The following list of eateries is just a sample of places that have opened their doors in Porter and LaPorte counties. Call the restaurants for more details on their menus and safety precautions.

• Bistro on the Greens, 299 W. Johnson Road, LaPorte. Call 219-575-7272. Hours from May 13 to May 20 are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. The restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity. A maximum of six people are allowed at each table. Reservations are recommended.