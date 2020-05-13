You are the owner of this article.
Indiana restaurants reopen for diners amid coronavirus pandemic
Indiana restaurants reopen for diners amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of restaurants across the country.

Beginning this week, many restaurants in the Region have started to open their doors to customers who want a dine-in option. On Monday, restaurants throughout many counties in Indiana reopened. Eateries in Lake and Marion counties in Indiana, however,  aren't scheduled to open for dine-in opportunities until May 18.

Visitors to the restaurants which have reopened will find various safety precautions in place such as employees wearing masks and gloves. In many instances there ill be disposable menus and cups. Eateries will also be operating at 50 percent capacity. Expect tables to be at safe distances of six feet or more apart.

The following list of eateries is just a sample of places that have opened their doors in Porter and LaPorte counties. Call the restaurants for more details on their menus and safety precautions.

• Bistro on the Greens, 299 W. Johnson Road, LaPorte. Call 219-575-7272. Hours from May 13 to May 20 are 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. The restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity. A maximum of six people are allowed at each table. Reservations are recommended.

• Don Quijote, 119 E.  Lincolnway, Valparaiso. Call 219-462-7976. The full menu is available. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. The restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity. Employees will wear masks. Sanitizer and tissue will be available at the doors and throughout the restaurant. An extra table will be placed next to a diner's table so employees may place dishes on the table and diners may take them from the tables so extra distancing is in place. Patrons may also fill up their own sanitizer bottles from the sanitizer bottles in the restaurant.

• El Salto Mexican restaurant, 6295 Ameriplex Drive, Portage. Call 219-734-6463. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily. Full menu is available. Restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Employees are wearing masks and gloves. Patio is open.

• Industrial Revolution Eatery and Grille, 1084 Linwood Drive, Valparaiso. Call 219-465-1801. Full menu is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Masks are worn by servers. A hand sanitizer station is featured. The patio is also open.

• Lincoln Flats, 1 Napoleon St., Valparaiso. Call 219-510-5046. The full menu as well as specials will be available. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays; 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. The eatery will operate at 50 percent dining capacity. Employees will wear masks and gloves. Restrooms will be cleaned often throughout the day. The patio will be open for dining. No lingering in the bar area and no sitting is available on bar stools.

• Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St., Michigan City. Call 219-873-9401. A limited menu will be available. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity. Employees will wear masks and gloves. Disposable menus will be featured. Curbside service is still available. Reservations are recommended.

• Radius, 15 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. Call 219-299-2551. The full menu will be available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Seating is for 50 people. Outdoor seating is also available. Employees will wear masks and gloves. Disposable menus and cups will be used. Carryout and curbside is still offered via the website at radiusvalpo.com.

• Shoreline Brewery, 208 Wabash St., Michigan City. Call 219-879-4677. The full menu is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Servers are wearing masks and menus are being sanitized throughout the day.

