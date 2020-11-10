Is honey healthy? How to make sure you don't get stung

But those who do eat honey still may find other benefits from choosing locally. "Whether it's supporting the local economy, reducing carbon footprints, maybe reducing packaging in certain ways, there may be a lot of reasons," Vadiveloo said.

One way to safely incorporate a taste of honey into your diet, she said, is to add it sparingly to an unsweetened product, such as yogurt.

"You'd be more likely to add less sugar than you would get when you buy it sweetened," Vadiveloo said. "The more you can be in control of any added sugar you put into your body, the better."

Another way to use honey sparingly as part of a healthy diet, she said, is to add a small amount to a healthier food that you are less likely to consume without the extra flavor. As an example, she suggested adding a mixture of one part honey and one part Sriracha sauce to roasted Brussels sprouts to give them a little kick.

"It could be a way of making some of these foods that people maybe don't eat as readily a bit more palatable," she said.

"The big thing is that if someone is adding a tablespoon of honey throughout the day, they need to be cognizant of that … (and) replace the cookie that they would normally have after dinner."

