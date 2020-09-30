It's all in the Rub: Experts offer advice on enhancing flavor

According to Harden, you’ll want to go sparingly when using rubs on white meat and seafood. “You don’t want to use them on everything, mostly meats that are thick and dense cuts,” he said. “Don’t leave a dry marinade on chicken or fish for a longer period of time because it will cure/cook the meat.”

Other than the recommendation to reserve rubs more for red meats or go light when using them on seafood and white meat, Harden said it’s really a matter of personal preference on what types of seasonings to use with different meats. “Everyone is different. Get creative and have fun with it,” he said.

Niven has some specific ideas on which rubs pair best with certain meats or vegetables. “All our rubs have suggestions on the labels for what they work best with. Our Original rub is good on pork. When I make pulled pork that is my go to rub. Sweet & Smokey is very good on ribs. I tell our followers you will not need to use any kind of sauce with this rub because it adds so much flavor. Espresso rub is very good on fish and steak. My wife likes to add it to salmon and then drizzle maple syrup after cooking,” he said.