It's all in the Rub: Experts offer advice on enhancing flavor

Editor's note: For the next few weeks, The Times will be running grilling and barbecuing stories in the Food section. These stories are a companion to the Patio Pitmasters series that is currently running in Sunday Lifestyle.
So you’ve got a great cut of meat in front of you. Now what do you do with it? Where you go from here will make a huge difference in the flavor of your final product. Read on to hear what some experts have to say about how to use rubs to your advantage.
What’s In a Rub?
“The definition of a rub refers to a mixture of herbs and spices and similar dry ingredients that are mixed and rubbed onto the surface of food - mostly meat - to add flavor. Main ingredients in rubs can be garlic, onion, cumin, oregano, paprika and chili powders,” said Dave Niven owner of Big Guy BBQ Chicago. “In addition, sugar and salt are added. The salt for flavor and tenderizing and the sugar for caramelization, which adds the dark coloring you see on smoked meats.”
A dry rub creates a crust on the surface of the food and Niven said that you get best results with rubs when smoking meats. “If not done correctly, grilling can burn with the scorching heat of a grill. Sugar starts to burn at 265 degrees,” he said. “Grills are usually at a higher temperature, so you need to be careful not to burn whatever you are grilling.”
Niven purchased Big Guy BBQ Chicago, which originated in Lansing, about six years ago. It’s now based out of St. John. He continued three original products - Original BBQ, Sweet & Smokey and Windy City Season Salt and added three new ones - Espresso Rub, Notorious SPG and 312 Cajun Rub. The products are currently in all Strack and Van Til stores; Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer; Mac’s Country Market in Channahon, Illinois; Casey’s Market in Western Springs, Illinois; Mike’s Market in Villa Park, Illinois and within a couple weeks all Berkot’s Super Foods stores. It’s also available online at BigGuyBBQChicago.com.
Cedric Harden, executive chef at Chicago’s River Roast said that he prefers using granulated garlic over powdered garlic in his rubs. “I think the powder burns more and faster than the granulated and overall just caramelizes better with the meats. It is a good spice to use on almost anything on the grill like ribs, pork shoulder, etc.,” said Harden.
“Another spice I like is brown coriander – it is a very fragrant seed and when you grind it, it gives you tons of flavors that can be built onto your meat. When thinking about rubs and seasoning it is important to remember it is all about layering of flavors and what you want to stand out.”
Harden also lends a reminder not to forget the basics - pepper and salt (he recommends a coarse salt) if you’re mixing up your own rub.
How to Use Them
As you would with liquid marinades, you want to let it sit for a bit before grilling, smoking or cooking. A rub is basically a marinade, but a dry one.
“Dry rubs and marinades or wet rubs are simple ways to add flavor to your food. Dry rubs have no liquid component while marinade does,” Niven explained. “Marinades usually contain an acidic liquid such as vinegar, citrus or wine. These ingredients help tenderize tougher cuts of meats. It also helps the meat to absorb the flavor.” If you’re cooking a type of meat that dries out easily, it can benefit from marinades rather than dry rubs, he suggested.
Wondering how early should you apply your rub? “I like to say do it as early as you can,” said Harden. “If you can, 24 hours is preferable, but if not, at least a minimum of two hours in advance of smoking the meat.”
Niven agrees. “Rubs can be added right before cooking but for best results, if possible, add and let them sit over night,” he said. “This gives the salt time to penetrate and tenderize your cut of meat. For best results I usually put the rub on thick. Pat it down so it sticks to the meat. I was taught to not rub into the meat as that can cause the rub to distribute unevenly.”
Matching with the right meat
According to Harden, you’ll want to go sparingly when using rubs on white meat and seafood. “You don’t want to use them on everything, mostly meats that are thick and dense cuts,” he said. “Don’t leave a dry marinade on chicken or fish for a longer period of time because it will cure/cook the meat.”
Other than the recommendation to reserve rubs more for red meats or go light when using them on seafood and white meat, Harden said it’s really a matter of personal preference on what types of seasonings to use with different meats. “Everyone is different. Get creative and have fun with it,” he said.
Niven has some specific ideas on which rubs pair best with certain meats or vegetables. “All our rubs have suggestions on the labels for what they work best with. Our Original rub is good on pork. When I make pulled pork that is my go to rub. Sweet & Smokey is very good on ribs. I tell our followers you will not need to use any kind of sauce with this rub because it adds so much flavor. Espresso rub is very good on fish and steak. My wife likes to add it to salmon and then drizzle maple syrup after cooking,” he said.
“Our Season Salt and SPG are products that go good on almost anything. I like Season Salt on eggs and potatoes. SPG is our top selling rub and we get many of our fans showing us pictures of what they put it on - everything from pizza to eggs to salads. I like to use it on brisket. I put a layer of SPG on, then another of Espresso. Comes out great. Our new 312 Cajun rub works well with shrimp, chicken and ribs. Everyone has different tastes so we get many different uses for our rubs.”
