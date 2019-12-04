{{featured_button_text}}
Table setting

Pictured is the dining room at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago where students will present brunch on Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

 Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times

The culinary department Customer Service class at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago will continue its special brunch offering this month.

Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at the school at its Lake County Campus, 410 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago.

Students who are involved in the customer service class preside over the brunch menu and its preparation. Class instructor Beverly Seleb, along with instructor Elida Abeyta, assist the students in the program.

The Customer Service class regularly presents a dinner series every year. This season, the brunch program is taking the place of the dinner series.

Cost for the brunch is $10 a person and includes drinks, meal buffet and desserts.

FYI: Ivy Tech Community College is located at 410 E. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. Call 219-392-3600, ext. 3280.

