James Beard Awards for culinary excellence presented in Chicago

Esteemed chefs, restaurateurs and various other food and spirits professionals were honored in Chicago on June 13 during the annual James Beard Awards. The last live awards ceremony to honor America's food elite took place in 2019 before the pandemic began.

The James Beard Awards, which is often referred to as the Oscars of the food industry, drew nearly 2,000 people for the awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera House and post reception at Chicago's Union Station.

The awards are given for excellence in a number of categories including Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurateur to Outstanding Service, Outstanding Bar Program and Best Chefs awards in various regions of the United States. The James Beard Awards ceremony was presented in Chicago for the first time in 2015.

Acting as host for this year's ceremony was chef Kwame Onwuachi. Among 2022 winners were Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia for Outstanding Chef; Chai Pani of Asheville, N.C. for Outstanding Restaurant; Chris Bianco of Phoenix for Outstanding Restaurateur; and Owamni of Minneapolis for Best New Restaurant.

Chicago chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood took home the award for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

Presenters at the event included Maneet Chauhan of "Chopped"; Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn; Ingrid Hoffmann; chef Marcus Samuelsson; and TV personality Andrew Zimmern.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to celebrity chef Martin Yan of "Yan Can Cook" while Humanitarian of the Year was given to Grace Young.

Restaurants honored in the America's Classics category were Solly's Grille in Milwaukee; Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif.; Corinne’s Place in Camden, N.J; Wo Hop in New York, N.Y.; The Busy Bee Cafe in Atlanta, Ga.; and Florence's restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.

The James Beard Foundation Awards were established in 1990. They were exclusively held in New York City until 2015 when the first non-New York event took place in Chicago. The awards are named for the late teacher and cookbook author James Beard.

For more information on the James Beard Foundation and the awards, visit jamesbeard.org.

