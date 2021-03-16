James Beard Foundation presents Taste America

Culinary fans will be interested in an upcoming event happening March 21.

The James Beard Foundation will present the nationwide virtual event Taste America at 7 p.m. central time on March 21. The event will take place in 10 cities, including Chicago.

Taste America, presented by Capital One, will help support local chefs and restaurants but also will assist in helping with restaurant relief across the country.

In Chicago, chef Dylan Patel of avec, will be cooking a special meal for Taste America.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Patel. "They reached out to me and asked me to participate."

Patel said the format of presenting the dinners for this event fits into what he's been doing at avec, where he's been highlighting meal kits and other features.

"We also do a lot of chef demos and demo videos," Patel said.

Patel said it was interesting coming up with a special meal for Taste America. He added he's "always continuing to think of new meals" for the restaurant and for special events.

With his Taste America menu, Patel is offering a taste of avec which can be enjoyed in people's homes.