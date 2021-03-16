James Beard Foundation presents Taste America

Culinary fans will be interested in an upcoming event happening March 21.
The James Beard Foundation will present the nationwide virtual event Taste America at 7 p.m. central time on March 21. The event will take place in 10 cities, including Chicago.
Taste America, presented by Capital One, will help support local chefs and restaurants but also will assist in helping with restaurant relief across the country.
In Chicago, chef Dylan Patel of avec, will be cooking a special meal for Taste America.
"I'm looking forward to it," said Patel. "They reached out to me and asked me to participate."
Patel said the format of presenting the dinners for this event fits into what he's been doing at avec, where he's been highlighting meal kits and other features.
"We also do a lot of chef demos and demo videos," Patel said.
Patel said it was interesting coming up with a special meal for Taste America. He added he's "always continuing to think of new meals" for the restaurant and for special events.
With his Taste America menu, Patel is offering a taste of avec which can be enjoyed in people's homes.
Through Taste America, the 10 chefs involved have created menus which can be purchased by diners and taken home to enjoy on March 21 when there will be a live Zoom event featuring the chefs and special guests.
Those diners who are participating may pick up meals during the afternoon of March 21 at avec.
Patel’s meal will star Chicken Liver Mousse with Winter Fruit Mostarda and Garlic Crostini; Moroccan Seafood Stew with Halibut, Scallops, and Prawns, Tunisian Couscous, Cilantro, and Black Lime Or Roasted Cauliflower with Moroccan Chraime, Tunisian Couscous, Sesame Yogurt, and Black Lime as well as Dark Chocolate Opera Cake with Raspberries and Coffee.
Each person who purchases a ticket will receive a three-course takeout meal to be eaten at home plus wine and Rabbit Hole whiskey. They'll have access to the live broadcast which will feature chefs from the James Beard Foundation and other guests. All the chefs who have created special meals for Taste America this year will be seen on the live broadcast.
Patel said he and the other chefs will record special videos as well showcasing how to put the finishing touches on their dishes. Participants can visit https://www.jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica to view event menus.
Other cities represented in Taste America are Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix and other cities.
FYI: Tickets are $95 for individuals and $175 for two people. Tickets can be purchased at https://members.jamesbeard.org/events.