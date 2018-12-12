Many diners think of drive-in fare as the perfect choice for summer days.
A good amount of drive-ins often close during the winter. A recent trip to Johnsen's Blue Top Drive-In in Highland proved the eatery is as good a choice for dining in winter as during the lazy days of summer.
Blue Top Drive-In, located on Indianapolis Boulevard, offers all the traditional diner-type food from burgers and hot dogs to various sandwiches, ice cream treats, milkshakes, malts and more. Walking into the restaurant, guests will find there's much to see.
Blue Top is filled with assorted '50s decor, pictures of old cars, jukeboxes and other photos from the era of old movie stars, malt shops and the jitterbug. Special for the season, an old-fashioned Santa is also on the premises.
For dinner during our Monday night visit, we chose the Rib Tips ($9.95). The meat, which was char-broiled, featured a sweet barbecue sauce. It was served with a good helping of thin-cut fries and garlic bread. We also enjoyed the Chocolate Malt ($3.55).
Blue Top Drive-In also is known for its classic car and cruise night history. Many of the eatery's fans are classic car enthusiasts.
The restaurant's menu stars a number of dishes with car-related monikers. Categories of food include Hot Rods Gourmet Burgers; Cruisin' Chicken; Body Shop Salads; The Starting Line Appetizers; Shake Fuelers and more.
On the menu diners will find the Western Burger ($6.50); Patty Melt ($5.75); Shroom Cheeseburger ($6.50); Chicken Pita ($5.95); Maxwell's Polish ($4.75); Zucchini Sticks ($3.80); Taco Salad ($5.75); Shrimp Basket ($6.50); Specialty Shakes ($3.95 for small and $4.95 for large); various Sundaes; Old Fashioned Phosphates and other items.
The atmosphere in Blue Top Drive-In is comfortable and when the decades-old tunes start playing, you can really feel like you've just stepped back in time.