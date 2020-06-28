Juices, shrubs, flavored vodkas put the summer in cocktails, mocktails

Simple syrup is a staple in many cocktails, and it’s easy to make to add flavor to any drink. McManus said you bring equal amounts water and white sugar to a boil. “When the sugar has dissolved, add your infusion and simmer for about 15 minutes. Pull the pan off the stove and let cool. When it’s cool spoon out the vegetable, fruit and/or herb and store in a glass jar, labeled, in the fridge. Depending what you are infusing with determines how long to let it steep in the sugar syrup. It should last stored in the refrigerator for roughly a month or more,” she said. “I use about three to four jalapenos for a spicy sweet twist that is great with watermelon for a summer margarita. For ginger syrup, use about six inches of the root cut up into coins and for herbs use a good handful. Experiment with different produce, tweak it, infuse for longer or combine with herbs and fruit.”