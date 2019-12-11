When you head over the northern Illinois border on Interstate 94, you’ll be immediately welcomed into Wisconsin by the lure of cheese, sausage and beer. And what’s not to love about that?
The first city you’ll hit is Kenosha - with plenty of lovely lakefront, lighthouses, museums and more - and if you like to eat, you could fill your days with excellent breakfast, lunch and dinner plans for a week or two easily. But if you just have a day or two to explore the culinary scene there, here are some of the top spots that you won’t want to miss.
Breakfast
One of Kenosha’s best known breakfast spots is Frank’s Diner. This classic diner of barstools and booths arrived in Kenosha by train car in 1926 and has been going ever since. It’s got a sizable menu of breakfast and lunch specialties, short hours closing at 1:30 p.m. (12:30 on Sundays), takes cash only and has been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. You’ll definitely want to order a “Garbage Plate,” one of those everything-but-the-kitchen sink dishes that includes eggs, hashbrowns, green peppers, onions and whatever meats, cheeses, veggies that you want to add in.
Another cozy and nostalgic spot to enjoy breakfast or brunch is The Coffee Pot. Dating back to the 1930s, the original neon sign hangs in front of the business drawing in hungry regulars and others for their homemade corned beef hash, bennys, homemade breads and other specialties. Another fun feature of this spot is the inn. On a trip there last year we stayed in the apartment above the restaurant, which has 3 bedrooms and a full, adorable retro kitchen.
The Buzz is a cute coffee shop if you want a quick little breakfast sandwich or if you want to just linger and sip a latte. The bar opens early, too, so if you want to make a breakfast stout your morning beverage, you can order one at 10 a.m. A favorite at this place is the Sausage & Syrup - an egg, maple syrup, smoked gouda and sausage sandwich between two small pancakes.
Lunch
The Boat House Pub & Eatery serves up some nice pastas and sandwiches, but it only makes sense to have something like the Wisconsin Blue Gill Sliders, Wisconsin Walleye Fingers or Smoked Salmon Dip. We visited for lunch after a morning on a fishing charter where we brought back our catch (salmon and trout) and they prepared it for us three ways - grilled, blackened and fried. You can’t get more fresh than that!
For a casual place to enjoy some bites and brews, head to Waterfront Warehouse, where there’s a sizable beer list, some killer cheese curds and a delicious “Wisconsin’s Own Merkts Cheese & Bacon Burger.”
Dinner
Ashling on the Lough provides some pretty waterfront views and a heavy dose of Irish atmosphere. Stop in, cozy up by the fire, get yourself a pint and order up a serving of corned beef, shepherd’s pie, Guinness pot roast or Irishman’s fish fry. But, do not - I repeat DO NOT - pass up the colcannon poppers, a deep fried appetizer filled with whipped potatoes, aged cheddar, cabbage and sautéed onions.
If you have never experienced a classic Wisconsin supper club, do yourself a favor and make your reservations for the Hobnob in nearby Racine. From the time you pull into the lot, directed in by a retro neon sign, it’s like you’ve jumped back decades - in the best way possible. This is another place to enjoy lakeside dining overlooking Lake Michigan. Choose from prime steaks and seafood and classic cocktails and ice cream drinks, like the Grasshopper. Or just stop in for a drink in the lounge where there’s often a three-piece band or pianist entertaining the crowd.
Sazzy B is the sleeker, classier, jazzier big sister restaurant of the Buzz mentioned earlier. This fine dining spot has a number of unique, sophisticated and colorful cocktails, like the Flower Power with citrus vodka, violet and elderflower liquer, lavender syrup, grapefruit juice, orange bitters and soda water in a dreamy blue hue that I dubbed “Lake Michigan in a Glass.” Everything I tried there was beyond amazing - scallops, steak bruschetta, a lovely green salad with burrata, my pappardelle and salmon entree. It’s also where I had one of the best desserts of my life, called “It’s Not Even My Birthday” - an hombre cake of several blue layers of varying shades in raspberry flavor with a white chocolate icing.
Other notable foodie stops
The Mars Cheese Castle is a mandatory stop, even if you’re just passing through the area. This big castle-like structure has expanded over the years to carry not just cheese (although that IS the most important thing, right?), but a number of gourmet items, candies, beers and sodas and bakery items. There’s a cafe where you can grab a casual bite and there’s also a tavern. If you tell them you have shopping to do, they’ll even put your beer in a plastic cup to sip on while you make your way through the store. And as far as cheese, there’s a full room of nothing but glorious cheese in many forms and a long case dedicated to that local dairy staple, the cheese curd.
House of Gerhard serves some of my favorites of German cuisine (love the schnitzel!) and they do it very well. Bristol 45 Diner, just outside of Kenosha in Bristol, is a cute '50s diner with classic food that you’ll enjoy while tapping your toes to doo-wop tunes. The Brat Stop has been a go-to spot to stop at whenever we are in Wisconsin and passing through - even if just for a beverage and an order of fried cheese curds and some cheeses from the gift shop to take home. They've also usually got those foam cheesehead hats in stock if you feel like you just have to have one. If you’re looking to kick back and enjoy a flight of craft beer, make a stop at Rustic Road Brewery for a nice variety of brews and bites. And also grab a sweet treat for the road at Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery. This 3rd-generation business sells Mama P’s HoHo Cakes, created by the owner’s wife decades ago for her son's birthday. For info on other Kenosha eateries, go to visitkenosha.com.