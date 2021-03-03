'Kitchen Diva' shares rich African American culinary history

“People eat African American food every day, they just don’t know that’s what they’re eating,” said Angela Shelf Medearis. “It’s food that goes a long way back and it’s more than just country or southern cooking.
Medearis, a TV chef and cookbook author, is referring in part to the food James Hemings either created or introduced to the American palate. The list is long and includes now such dishes as macaroni and cheese, ice cream, French fries, meringues, crème brulée, and French-style whipped cream. And though we don’t regularly—if at all—eat another dish he created, his handwritten recipe for snow eggs--soft, poached meringues, set in puddles of crème anglaise, reflects his classical French training.
Hemings was the son of Elizabeth Hemings, an enslaved woman and John Wayles, the man who “owned” her. It gets complicated here—Hemings and Wayles had six children together plus the plantation owner also had children with his wife including a daughter, Martha, who married Thomas Jefferson. When Wayles died, Martha “inherited” the Hemings family including James and his infant sister Sally who, when she was in her mid-teens, became the mother of six of the third president’s children.
“Back then they even thought tomatoes were poisonous,” Medearis said. “But when they shipped slaves, they also shipped their foods as well--it was a cheap way to feed them,” she said. “The recipes for those foods traveled from one place to the other. If a slave ship stopped in the Caribbean or South America before coming here, then the recipes changed with the foods and spices available as well as cooking techniques.”
She said George Washington Carver drove a food wagon to introduce people to healthy foods.
“Black-eyed peas, okra, peanuts and sesame seeds, and the oil they produce, are documented contributions from Africa via the slave trade to our American cuisine,” she writes in her syndicated column. “I prepared black-eyed peas any number of ways while doing research for my first cookbook.”
That would be “The African-American Kitchen: Cooking From Our Heritage,” a bestseller that 30 years later is considered a standard on the foodways African Americans bought to this country.
But, at first, it didn’t look like it was going to happen. The publisher said he’d already released a book on African American cookery 30 years earlier and no one bought it.
“He didn’t think the world was ready for another African American cookbook,” Medearis said.
What’s a Kitchen Diva to do? Make a peach pie, of course, as it’s representative of Black and Southern food history.
“You could hardly get a peach pie anywhere back then in Manhattan,” Medearis said.
Wrapping up the pie and the manuscript, she sent both off to the publishing company. She got the contract.
“That book sold so many copies it was crazy,” she said. In all, counting her children’s books and cookbooks, she’s sold a total of 14 million books including such heath-based cookbooks as "The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook: 150 Healthy, Delicious Recipes for Diabetics and Those Who Dine with Them."
Not bad for someone who didn’t have an early love of cooking.
“I only cooked enough that social services wouldn’t come and take away my children,” she said with a laugh.
That changed when her mother, after she retired, decided she wanted to market her raisin pie for some extra income.
While her mother and sister did the cooking, Medearis, who often wears feather boas during her TV appearances, soon became known as the Kitchen Diva because she appeared on the PBS show wearing feather boas.
But when her mother and sister decided to quit, Medearis knew she had to learn to cook if she wanted to keep her food business going.
Now she’s such a force that celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay arrived for a Jerk Chicken Throwdown competition with her for his Food Network show, "Throwdown with Bobby Flay."
Who won?
“I’d been marinating chicken in jerk sauce for hours,” Medearis said. “Bobby arrived from Manhattan and threw some spices on his chicken. It burned. I beat Bobby.”
Now she loves cooking.
“People ask me when I’m going to retire,” said Medearis, who lives in Austin, Texas. “Why should I? I’m having a lot of fun with it. I’m doing what I want to do.”
The following recipe is excerpted from “The Kitchen Diva's Diabetic Cookbook” (Andrew McMeel 2012).
Creole Chicken Stew
Makes 8 Servings
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped yellow onions
1 cup coarsely chopped carrots
1/4 cup chopped celery
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons diced seeded jalapeño chile
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch-wide strips
1 cup peeled cubed Yukon Gold potatoes or kohlrabi, or a combination
1 cup diced zucchini
1 cup halved okra or frozen cut okra
4 cups cooked brown rice
2 green onions, chopped, including green parts
DIRECTIONS: In a large pot, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add the yellow onions, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaf, jalapeño, salt, pepper, and thyme and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables to a plate, leaving as much oil in the pot as possible. Add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Stir in the flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until the flour begins to turn golden brown, about 3 minutes.
Gradually whisk in the broth and cook for another 5 minutes, whisking until smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the chicken, potatoes or kohlrabi, and zucchini. Return the sautéed vegetables to the pan. Partially cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 30 minutes.
Add the okra and cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the bay leaf. Serve over 1/2 cup of rice per person and sprinkle with the green onions.
For more information including recipes, visit medearis.com.
