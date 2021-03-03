'Kitchen Diva' shares rich African American culinary history

“People eat African American food every day, they just don’t know that’s what they’re eating,” said Angela Shelf Medearis. “It’s food that goes a long way back and it’s more than just country or southern cooking.

Medearis, a TV chef and cookbook author, is referring in part to the food James Hemings either created or introduced to the American palate. The list is long and includes now such dishes as macaroni and cheese, ice cream, French fries, meringues, crème brulée, and French-style whipped cream. And though we don’t regularly—if at all—eat another dish he created, his handwritten recipe for snow eggs--soft, poached meringues, set in puddles of crème anglaise, reflects his classical French training.

Hemings was the son of Elizabeth Hemings, an enslaved woman and John Wayles, the man who “owned” her. It gets complicated here—Hemings and Wayles had six children together plus the plantation owner also had children with his wife including a daughter, Martha, who married Thomas Jefferson. When Wayles died, Martha “inherited” the Hemings family including James and his infant sister Sally who, when she was in her mid-teens, became the mother of six of the third president’s children.