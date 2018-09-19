Those who find food, kitchens and stunningly decorated homes an attraction will want to take part in a special event scheduled in Crown Point on Oct. 7.
The Tri Kappa Kitchen Tour & Tasting, presented by the group's Crown Point chapter, comes to town once again. The event allows foodies and home decor fans the chance to explore eight Crown Point kitchens for a worthwhile cause.
"This is our fifth year," said Sue Reitan, chairwoman of the event. Attendees can visit the home kitchens and meet with various chefs from area restaurants during the tour. Chefs will create special dishes for the event and attendees can taste the creations in each kitchen.
"We're very excited because many new restaurants have opened in the area and we're happy to have them on board," Reitan said.
Kitchens represent everything from traditional through contemporary looks and architecture. Homes will be in various areas of Crown Point including Copper Creek, Ellendale Farms, Schmidt Farms, the Historic District, one on an acreage south of the city and more.
"We have the event every two years and that helps build up the anticipation for it," Reitan said.
Restaurants scheduled to be featured in the kitchens this year will be Asparagus and its chef Tammy Pham; Tavern on Main and chef Tommy Forbes; Provecho Latin Provisions and chef Chris Pappas; Youche Country Club and chef Ron White; Green is Good by Kate and chef Kate Rather; Chicago's Carmine's on Rush Street and chef Steve Coppolillo; Lucrezia Ristorante and chef Alfredo Anguiano; and Prime Steakhouse owner Toula Klideris.
Chefs from the ACF Chefs of NWI will also be presenting desserts in the Maki Ballroom of the Lake County Courthouse.
Reitan said some of the featured restaurants have starred on the tour in past years but there are a few that are participating for the first time.
One of the new restaurants highlighted on the tour this year is Crown Point's Provecho Latin Provisions.
Chris Pappas, chef/owner of Provecho, said he's happy to be included on the chef/restaurant roster for this popular event which is for such a "good cause." "It's very different from most fundraising events," Pappas said, adding he's looking forward to the experience.
Pappas recently came up with what he'll offer to guests on the tour. He's planning to feature Maple Leaf Farms Duck Carnita Taco with Pumpkin Morita Salsa and Five Hands Farm Pickled Cucamelon and Jicama Slaw.
"The chefs are the most generous group of people to work with. They're all donating their time," Reitan said.
Tri Kappa, which has been serving the Crown Point area since 1922, regularly holds community events for charitable, educational and cultural causes. The first kitchen tour was held in 2010. Since that first tour, more than $65,000 has been raised by Tri Kappa to help the Crown Point community.
Proceeds from the Kitchen Tour will benefit various charities including CP Birth-To-School, The Buddy Bag Program of First United Methodist Church, Crown Point's Bull Dog Park and the culinary scholarship fund of The Northwest Indiana Chapter of The American Culinary Federation.
A trolley, which will take people to all the homes, will be available for guests to ride once again this year. There's an extra cost for the trolley.
For more information, visit C.P. Tri Kappa Kitchen Tour & Tasting's Facebook page.