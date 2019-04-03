For as much as people enjoy dining out, lifestyle experts and food professionals say just as many people these days are enjoying the comforts of their home for dining, entertaining and relaxing.
And manufacturers continue to cater to consumer desires when it comes to providing innovative, accessible, whimsical and fun products to use in the home kitchen.
During the 2019 International Home and Housewares Show held recently at Chicago's McCormick Place, manufacturers from around the globe brought new and popular gadgets, appliances and various products to the city.
Kitchen items proved to be one of the significant categories at the show. Everything from pots and pans to appliances, plate ware, electric items and more were on display.
"People are definitely still entertaining and cooking at home," said Lisa Casey Weiss, lifestyles consultant for the International Housewares Association. She said consumers genuinely like to relax at home and with all the innovative products in the marketplace these days, it's so much easier to do.
Casey Weiss said one of the major trends being seen in the marketplace is the use of many more smart products. Items such as coffee makers, fryers and other appliances are constructed with technology in mind to help consumers prepare foods more conveniently and easily.
"People can also purchase products for the kitchen that can be customizable to their particular needs," Casey Weiss said.
Among innovative items on the scene are Chefman's Conveyor Toaster, Chef IQ's Sous Vide Calculator, The Connected Hydrophonic Smart Grower, which is an indoor farm system to grow vegetables and herbs and Fissler's Multi Pot.
Many items in kitchen ware can also be linked to iPhones, iPads and other mobile devices.
Multi-functional items and appliances are also popular once again. Among multi-functional appliances in the spotlight are Cuisinart's Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven, Cuisinart's Rice & Grain Multi-cooker and the Power AirFryer 360 by Emeril Lagasse.
Color and Fun
Still in demand is the fun factor in the kitchen and that was seen in the variety of colors, patterns and interesting designs in plates, cups, electrics and other items. Diverse color will continue to stay in the spotlight when it comes to the kitchen, experts at the Pantone Color Institute say.
Drawing kids and kids at heart in the kitchen are products with Peanuts and Disney characters and logos, including tea kettles, chocolate fountains, plates, multi-functional cookware and more.
Currently on the kitchen scene also in a big way are home brewing machines, tea makers, meal preparation systems and other interesting appliances.
Of note is the Beermkr by BrewJacket which is the world's first automatic beer-brewing machine as well as the Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine.
Seen in plate designs were an abundance of floral patterns, bright colors and innovative designs.
Cooking Theater
In addition to the range of products and items on display for kitchen use at the Housewares Show was the opportunity for interested home cooks to watch while favorite celebrity chefs took the stage in the show's Cooking Theater.
Among chefs showcasing their talents and recipes were Cat Cora, Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse and Ming Tsai to Robert Irvine, Rick Bayless, Christopher Kimball, Ayesha Curry and others.
For more information on the housewares show and future events, visit housewares.org/show. Next year's event will be called The Inspired Home Show and will take place March 14 to 17, 2020.