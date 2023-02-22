Marisa Paull Gorst and Jonathan Gorst are avid cooks.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, works with the current touring production of "Cats," which runs to Feb. 26 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Jonathan is the music director for the show while Marisa is a performer as well as assistant stage manager.

The couple regularly cooks while on the road.

"We do have a fairly extensive list of recipes we make out here. In a typical week, we usually make four different recipes for dinner that yield 2 days of leftovers to get us through the weekend," Jonathan said.

He said on the seventh day of the week they seek out a restaurant to enjoy "that lines us with our taste preferences as well as personal values."

Jonathan added the challenge of cooking assorted recipes on the road is that they have to make them in a different kitchen each week.

Among recipes they enjoy are Baked Salmon in Moroccan spices, Roasted Cauliflower with Brown Jasmine Rice, which is lovingly called Sound Check Salmon because they usually only make it on the days there is sound check; Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Scratch-Made Pistachio Pesto with Steamed Broccoli; Chicken Tikka Masala,; Chicken and Chorizo Paella with Sweet Peas, Red Peppers and Onions; Vegan Baked Sweet Potato with Roasted Chickpeas and Tahini; Szechuan Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry with Brown Rice and Spinach and Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust.

Jonathan said they carry "a set of toolboxes (on wheels) that contain a 'pantry' of non-perishables, spices, cooking utensils and other odds and ends."

The couple makes a trip to the grocery store every week to buy the perishable items they need for that week.

"We are very proud of the fact that we rarely throw out any food at the end of the week. We also keep a smaller cooler that plugs into our car for our refrigerated items that travel with us. It is quite a production. You might be surprised to know that we can load all of this into our place (along with our luggage) in about 15 minutes," he said.

The following is a recipe from The Grosts for Sound Check Salmon.

Sound Check Salmon

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided

3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

4 cups cauliflower florets

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup golden raisins

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

4 (41/2-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets (about 1-inch thick)

Cooking spray

4 lemon wedges

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Step 2: Combine olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoon salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Add cauliflower florets. Toss well to coat. Arrange cauliflower in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes or until cauliflower is browned and tender. Combine the cauliflower mixture, cilantro,raisins and lemon juice in a bowl. Toss gently to combine.

Step 3: Reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees.

Step 4: Combine remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, coriander and allspice in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture evenly over fillets. Arrange fillets skin side down on a foil-lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until done. Serve with cauliflower mixture and lemon wedges.