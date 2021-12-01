Kitchen Spotlight: Stage manager for 'Pump Boys and Dinettes' shares pie recipe

DIRECTIONS: Line the sections of a regular-size muffin tray with pie dough. Blind bake (pre-bake) at 400 degrees for around 10 minutes. Take out and let cool to room temperature while preparing the filling. For the filling, place cherries, sugars and cornstarch in a saucepan and let sit for a few minutes. After a brief wait, bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Lower heat and let simmer for one minute to let the juices thicken and become translucent. Remove from heat and stir in butter and almond extract. Let cool briefly before pouring into crusts. In a mixing bowl, prepare crumble top by cutting butter into the flour and sugar until pea-sized crumbles form. Top each mini pie with a portion of the crumble mixture. Bake pie at 375 degrees for 45-55 minutes. Let cool before popping out of muffin tray. Serve.