Kitchen Spotlight: Stage manager for 'Pump Boys and Dinettes' shares pie recipe

Andrea Enger was inspired in the culinary craft by her paternal grandmother.
"I used to cook with my grandmother for the holidays. Our bonding time was baking together," said Enger.
Enger is the assistant stage manager/wardrobe manager for "Pump Boys and Dinettes," which continues through Dec. 12 at Porchlight Music Theatre, Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago.
Baking has always been a favorite, Enger said. "I do all the baking for any birthday and any gathering."
Among favorite items on the baking agenda are thumbprint cookies for the holidays and mini pies.
In a toast to the current production of "Pump Boys and Dinettes" that she's working on, Enger recently made Mini Dutch Cherry Pies. In "Pump Boys and Dinettes," audience members meet the characters who run a small-town gas station and Double Cupp Diner, somewhere on Highway 57. Throughout the show the gas station attendants and waitresses talk about their lives, dreams and relationships. It's all relayed through witty songs.
The sisters who run the diner are "known for their pies," Enger said.
Enger added she's been making the mini pies for about four years. It's a recipe she created and said, she often makes it vegan for people, such as her brother and his wife, who are vegan.
While Enger was growing up, she said her family made a mix of meals. Her mother's family was Czech/Bohemian and they often had bread dumplings, sauerkraut, pork and duck on the dinner table. The family also enjoyed favorite American dishes and items such as chili and lasagna.
Enger currently resides in Morris, Illinois, the same town where she was born and raised.
FYI: "Pump Boys and Dinettes" continues to Dec. 12 at Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Call 773-777-9884 or visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.
Try the following recipe for Mini Dutch Cherry Pies from Enger.
Mini Dutch Cherry Pies
Bottom Crust:
A pie of your choosing (I typically make a vegan crust but store-bought crusts work just as well)
Top Crumble:
1 cup butter
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 2/3 cups light brown sugar
2 tablespoons sugar
Filling:
3 14.5 ounce can tart cherries
1 15-ounce can sweet cherries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
DIRECTIONS: Line the sections of a regular-size muffin tray with pie dough. Blind bake (pre-bake) at 400 degrees for around 10 minutes. Take out and let cool to room temperature while preparing the filling. For the filling, place cherries, sugars and cornstarch in a saucepan and let sit for a few minutes. After a brief wait, bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently. Lower heat and let simmer for one minute to let the juices thicken and become translucent. Remove from heat and stir in butter and almond extract. Let cool briefly before pouring into crusts. In a mixing bowl, prepare crumble top by cutting butter into the flour and sugar until pea-sized crumbles form. Top each mini pie with a portion of the crumble mixture. Bake pie at 375 degrees for 45-55 minutes. Let cool before popping out of muffin tray. Serve.