Whether your Labor Day gathering is a small party with friends or a large family reunion, you'll want to make sure to add sweet desserts to the menu.
Labor Day desserts don't have to be time-consuming or difficult to prepare. The holiday sweets menu can be anything from cool fruit salads, mini crunchy cookies or pudding creations to cakes, gelatin recipes or other items.
Guests always appreciate a sweet finish to a meal. And when it comes to desserts, guests can always bring their favorite treats to share with fellow party attendees. Party hosts often provide an ample supply of sweets but guests are always more than happy to add to the dessert table.
At tasteofhome.com, food fans will find party dessert ideas from Grilled Peach Sundaes and Banana and Cream Tortes to Patriotic Ice Cream Cupcakes.
While visiting foodandfamily.com, party hosts will find various recipes for Labor Day desserts. They include everything from Trifles and Creme Caramel to a dessert Pizza.
If you're looking for sweets to embellish your holiday table, try the following recipes.
Brownie Bites
Store-bought or homemade brownie bites, about 1” in diameter
large marshmallows
rainbow sprinkles
water
fresh watermelon, either balled or cut into ½ - ¾” chunks
toothpicks
DIRECTIONS: With your toothpick, skewer one watermelon ball. Dip a marshmallow halfway in water and roll with sprinkles and thread on the skewer. Lastly thread a brownie bite. Repeat for as many servings as desired.
From The Watermelon Board
SUMMER BERRY FOOL
2 cups fresh blackberries
2 cups fresh raspberries
2 cups heavy or whipping cream
3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon Chambord, or other berry liqueur
1 cup any kind of fresh berries for garnish
1. Puree the berries in a food processor. Strain them through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, using the back of a spoon to press the mixture against the mesh. Press through as much of the mixture as possible. Scrape all of the berry puree from the bottom of the strainer, and discard the seeds.
2. Pour the cream in a bowl, add the sugar, orange juice and Chambord, and use an electric mixer or a whisk to beat the cream until it forms stiff peaks. Fold the berry puree into the mixture until it is mostly incorporated but still streaky, which is very pretty.
3. Spoon into six glass or custard cups, and chill for 1 hour, or up to 4. Serve cold, garnished with the remaining cup of berries.
From Associated Press
Grilled Pineapple Fruit Salad
1 pineapple
1 quart strawberries, hulled and halved (or quartered for larger berries)
4 kiwi, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
2 mangoes, peeled and cubed
1/2 cup torn fresh basil leaves
Kosher salt
DIRECTIONS: Heat the grill to medium-high.
Lay the pineapple on its side and slice off the top and bottom. Stand it up, then slice off the peel on the sides one strip at a time. Return the pineapple to its side and cut the pineapple into 1/2-inch slices. Grill each slice for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until lightly charred. Set aside to cool until easily handled.
Once the pineapple is cool, cut it into bite-sized pieces, trimming around and discarding the core. In a large bowl, combine the pineapple chunks, strawberries, kiwi, mangoes, basil and a pinch of salt. Stir very gently. Chill for 20 minutes to allow the juices to meld. Stir very gently before serving.
From Associated Press
Berry Lemon Mousse Parfait
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup sugar, divided
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon Pure Lemon Extract
1 teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract
1 cup blueberries
1 cup sliced strawberries
DIRECTIONS: Beat heavy cream, 5 tablespoons of the sugar, lemon juice and extracts in large chilled bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form.
Toss berries and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in medium bowl. Layer mousse and berries in dessert dishes. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
From McCormick
Watermelon Pudding Tart
1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
5 tablespoons butter, melted
2-1/2 cups watermelon flesh
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 eggs
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup sugar
Whipped cream
DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-inch removable bottom tart pan with baking spray. In a medium bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, stirring until well mixed. Press the mixture into the prepared tart pan. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden. Meanwhile, in a blender puree the watermelon until completely smooth. You should have 2 cups of juice. Strain the juice through a fine mesh strainer into a small saucepan. Add the lemon juice. Over medium-high heat, bring the juice to a simmer. In a medium, heat-safe bowl, whisk together the eggs, cornstarch and sugar until smooth. In a slow and steady stream, pour the hot juice into the egg mixture while continuously whisking. Pour the mixture back into the pan and continue to cook, whisking until thickened. Pour the watermelon pudding into the baked tart crust. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding and refrigerate until cold. Serve with whipped cream.
Makes 8 servings.
From Associated Press