Lake County restaurants open this week amid coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants around the Region were among the eateries across the country that were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While last week saw restaurants open throughout many counties in Indiana, this week a majority of the eateries in Lake County are opening. Various restaurants throughout the county, however, will delay their openings for awhile. Call the restaurants to inquire about opening dates.
Visitors to the restaurants which have reopened will find various safety precautions in place such as employees wearing masks and gloves. In many instances, there will be disposable menus and cups. Eateries will also be operating at 50% capacity. Expect tables to be at safe distances of six feet or more apart.
The following list of eateries is just a sample of places that have opened their doors in Lake County. Call the restaurants for more details on their menus and safety precautions.
• Byway Brewing, 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond. Call 219-844-5468. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. A limited menu is available. Employees are wearing masks. Sanitation stations are featured. Bathrooms and work stations are being cleaned frequently.
• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. The restaurant is offering a limited menu for dine-in. Curbside and delivery options are also available. Hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. The eatery is featuring 50 percent seating capacity. There are separate entrances for dine-in and carryout. Staff will wear masks. Thorough cleaning procedures are in place. Employees handling food will wear gloves. Trays will be used to bring out food. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com.
• John's Pizzeria of Dyer, 1209 Sheffield. Call 219-322-8400. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. The full menu is available except for veal. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves and everything is being sanitized regularly.
• Kitaro Surf & Turf, 9625 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219-301-5090. The full menu is available. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Employees will wear masks. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 pm. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• One13North, 113 N. Main St., Crown Point. Call 219-663-0303. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. The full menu is available. Employees will wear masks and gloves. Sanitation stations are available. Call for hours.
• Provecho Latin Provisions, 110 S. Main St. Crown Point. Call 219-663-0050. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. A limited menu is featured. Employees are wearing masks. Disposable menus are being used. Call for hours.
• The Taco Dive, 1452 119th St., Whiting. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays. Employees will wear masks. Disposable flatware will be used and food will be served in carryout containers. Call 219-614-6289.
• Town Club Restaurant, 2904 45th St., Highland. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. The full menu is available. Employees are wearing masks. All areas of the restaurant are being sanitized. Call 219-924-5227. Reservations preferred.
• White Rhino Bar and Grill, 101 E. Joliet St., Dyer, 219-864-9200. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. Call for hours or visit whiterhinoonline.com/order. The full menu is available. Employees are wearing masks. Paper menus are being used. A sanitation station is available.
