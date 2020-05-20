Lake County restaurants open this week amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Restaurants around the Region were among the eateries across the country that were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While last week saw restaurants open throughout many counties in Indiana, this week a majority of the eateries in Lake County are opening. Various restaurants throughout the county, however, will delay their openings for awhile. Call the restaurants to inquire about opening dates.

Visitors to the restaurants which have reopened will find various safety precautions in place such as employees wearing masks and gloves. In many instances, there will be disposable menus and cups. Eateries will also be operating at 50% capacity. Expect tables to be at safe distances of six feet or more apart.

The following list of eateries is just a sample of places that have opened their doors in Lake County. Call the restaurants for more details on their menus and safety precautions.

• Byway Brewing, 2825 Carlson Drive, Hammond. Call 219-844-5468. The restaurant is operating at 50 percent capacity. A limited menu is available. Employees are wearing masks. Sanitation stations are featured. Bathrooms and work stations are being cleaned frequently.