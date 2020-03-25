LL Bean boxing food, not flannel, to help during pandemic

With many workers idled because of the coronavirus, L.L. Bean is going to use its shipping hub to pack food for pantries across the state.

The outdoors retailer is partnering with Maine's largest food bank, Good Shepherd. The company's workers will sort and package food in boxes that Good Shepherd will ship to food pantries in all 16 counties.

Prepackaged boxes reduce the need for pantry volunteers to sort and distribute food and makes it easier to hand off to families at a time when some pantries are offering drive-by service because of the virus, said Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd.

The arrangement will reduce Good Shepherd's reliance on local food pantry volunteers, many of whom are older and should be at home.

“Sixty-five years old would be considered young for our food pantry volunteers,” Miale told The Associated Press. “These volunteers are incredibly dedicated and they’re not going to stay home if they know that staying home means someone will go hungry.”

A trial run started recently with 5,000 boxes. After the food is sorted and packed in L.L. Bean boxes, the food will be returned to Good Shepherd in Auburn for distribution to hundreds of locations.