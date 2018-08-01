Northwest Indiana residents showcased their winning skills on the new baking show "Sugar Rush."
"Sugar Rush" debuted recently on Netflix. Griffith's Patty Stovall and Blaque Shelton, of Gary, appeared on the show, which aired July 13. They emerged as winners of a $10,000 prize.
Both of the bakers, who competed as a duo on the show, tried out for "Sugar Rush" last year. They regularly compete in cake and pastry competitions across the United States.
On the "Sugar Rush" show, bakers compete against the clock to turn out winning creations. Judges for the show are Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo along with a special celebrity judge for each show. Host for "Sugar Rush" is Hunter March.
During a viewing party July 13 at Bridges Scoreboard in Griffith, friends and family members showed up to watch Stovall and Shelton win the competition.
Stovall said being on the show was "pretty amazing." She said they made various cake and pastry creations in three rounds on the show.
"It was all against the clock," Stovall said. Among items the duo made were an avante garde cupcake, a purse and jewelry and a decadent detailed dress.
"The theme was fashion and Betsy Johnson was a guest judge," Stovall said. Johnson is famous for her whimsical fashions, purses, jewelry and other accessories.
Shelton said when they were named the winners of the competition he was so happy. "I was beyond excited. I got all emotional," he said.
"We went there with a mission and we were focused. It paid off," Shelton said.
Through the years, the friends said they saw that their talents in the baking and decorating fields were compatible.
"Blaque's strengths are in baking and my strengths are in decorating," Stovall said, during a past interview.
Shelton said competing against the clock was "overwhelming" but they stayed focused and turned out some successful creations. "There were so many elements to work with," he said, adding that was also a challenge.
"We had to make sure in that impossible time limit that we made use of so many elements," he said. The time period they were allowed to make the elaborate dress was three hours but they had banked some time from the previous rounds that they completed early. "We actually had 3 hours and 44 minutes to finish that round because we had saved a lot of time," Shelton explained.
Even though Shelton said the dress didn't turn out quite like they planned it, the creation was still a success.
Stovall previously said they had a couple of weeks to prepare for the show. When you're working against the clock, no matter how much you're prepared, that can throw in a lot of curve balls.
"It was stressful but Blaque and I complement each other. And we know how each other works...We knew we were going there to win it," she said.
Stovall is the owner of Patty's Cake Designs while Shelton owns Black Rose Pastries in Gary.