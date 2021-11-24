Local chefs celebrate Thanksgiving with varied food and drink

After spending long days and nights feeding us during the holidays, what happens when chefs turn off the lights in their professional kitchens and head home to prepare Thanksgiving dinner for their own families?

We presume they’re not ordering out pizza and popping open the first of a six-pack of beer. To prove our point, we talked to several local chefs and found out we’re right--there was nary an empty pizza box or beer can in sight.

Indeed, Tammy Pham, executive chef and co-owner with her husband Sam Chung of Asparagus in Merrillville, doesn’t even pull the cork on a bottle of wine. She loves to make cocktails instead.

“Wednesday night while I am prepping my turkey and side dishes, I like to enjoy a hot butter rum,” she says about the drink she makes. “I make it with Grand Marnier, spiced rum, hot water and my butter mix.”

This year, Pham is cooking a big meal since her son Saffron, who is a freshman at Eastman College of Music, is home for his first break.