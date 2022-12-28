Lovina shares four snack recipes with readers

This week I will share some recipes. Everything is extra busy with preparations for the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. Plus, it’s right around the holidays. Our church district will have services on Christmas Day and a potluck afterward. It is always a nice time to have fellowship with the church family.

As we draw close to the holidays, let us remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. Rejoice in the miracle of Christmas and take comfort in his peace and grace.

Wishing you a blessed Christmas and a new year full of promise!

Sweet Crunch Mix

8 cups Chex cereal

3 cups popped popcorn

2 cups broken pretzels

1 cup peanuts

½ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

¼ cup Karo syrup

1 teaspoon maple flavoring

DIRECTIONS: Mix the cereal, popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts in a large bowl. Combine the butter, brown sugar, syrup and maple flavoring in a pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Pour over the cereal mixture, stirring until all pieces are evenly coated. Bake for 45 minutes at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes.

Mustard Pretzels

2 pounds pretzels (tiny twist)

½ cup butter

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon mustard

10 teaspoons (heaping) powdered sugar

10 teaspoons dry mustard

1 ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon turmeric

DIRECTIONS: Melt the butter, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard together on the stovetop or in the microwave. Place the pretzels in a large bowl and pour the butter mixture over the pretzels, stirring until pretzels are well coated. Spread the pretzels out on large cookie sheets. Sift the powdered sugar, dry mustard, garlic powder and turmeric together several times; then sift some over pretzels. Stir and sift more over pretzels. Stir well. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Stir often while baking.

Cinnamon Popcorn

3 quarts popped corn

1/3 cup butter

¼ cup sugar

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS: Place popped corn in a large baking pan and set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients and cook over low heat until butter is melted and sugar dissolved. Remove from heat. Add to popped corn and toss lightly to mix well. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes or until hot and crisp.

Taco Bean Dip

8 ounces salsa

8 ounces sour cream

16 ounces refried beans

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup lettuce, finely shredded

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons black olives, sliced

DIRECTIONS: Mix together or layer and serve with tortilla chips.