Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Appreciating God’s creation in a cold spell

Rhubarb and asparagus are coming up nicely. My spring flowers are also out. Hopefully the cold doesn’t bother any of it.

On Saturday, daughters Verena and Lovina went with me to the book signing in Shipshewana, Indiana, at the Plain and Simple Craft Fair. My good friend Ruth took us, which was very much appreciated. We met a lot of readers there. Thanks to all who came, and we received so much encouragement. May God bless you for your kindness. Plain and Simple is an Amish craft and décor magazine, and they hosted the craft fair. There were over 80 vendors there, so it was quite interesting.

As I pull the curtains back this morning, a beautiful scene greets me. Although it might not be perfect timing for us—it’s God’s creation. Every tree is white, and the grass is covered with snow. The sun is out, and the snow is already dripping from the house roof. I don’t think it will stay long, but we won’t care, as we were loving the spring weather and warm days. Another time we let God be in control.