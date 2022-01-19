Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Caring for each other when family members are ill

Jennifer’s fourth birthday is Saturday, Jan. 15, but Susan might postpone her birthday party until everyone is well again. When the little ones are sick Susan misses the support of her husband Mose. He was always good at “doctoring” the children. Daughter Verena helps out a lot and set her alarm every hour to check on Ryan during the night. He was laying in her arms when he had the seizure and it really scared her.

Joe and I attended the Christmas supper at the metal shop where he works on Jan. 5. It was nice to see everyone that traveled together to Outer Banks in August. We were served a good supper, entertained by Juggler Yoder from Goshen, Indiana, and then played games afterwards. Juggler Yoder is a very good juggler and if you are looking for clean, fun family entertainment he is it. He kept the crowd laughing and his stories of how God changed his life were interesting.

Of course, Andrew from the metal shop came up with another game to get us laughing. We stood in a circle, alternating men and women. One woman was given a pillow, as was a man across the circle from her. The women had to pass the pillow around the circle to each other, while the men passed theirs trying to catch up with our pillow. This got to be very exciting.