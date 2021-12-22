Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Daughter Lovina takes a turn at writing

I look forward to decorating Christmas cookies, and I definitely look forward to eating them! Christmas is my favorite holiday and not because we all get gifts, but because of what it stands for.

Mom won’t be home in time to make supper, so she left me with doing the honors. I considered asking her if peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will work but figured my three brothers and dad would protest against that. So instead, I decided to make Barry Salt Casserole. It is one of my favorites and also very easy.

There is a story behind the name of this casserole: Barry Salt was a man who sold stainless steel cookware sets to the Amish families back when my mom was a young girl. Mom’s sister Leah and a cousin of Mom’s would go along when Barry would make supper for the families to show how to use the waterless (no cooking liquid required) cookware. He would make this casserole in a skillet, and it became a favorite of my mom’s family—which was then nicknamed “Barry Salt Casserole.” Leah and her cousin would help wash the dishes for him after supper.

Today has been exactly a year since my sister’s husband Mose passed away. We miss him every day. It’s been a long, lonely year for Susan. Mose was a great husband to her and an amazing father to their kids.