Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Daughter Susan offers updates on Eicher family

Dear readers,

I’m Lovina’s daughter Susan. I wanted to write for Mom this week since she is very busy preparing for church services that will be held at her home on Sunday. Then less than two weeks later will be my sister Loretta’s wedding.

Today I made my dress for Loretta and Dustin’s wedding. Now I need to sew my cape and apron. Jennifer’s dress and apron are all finished. Ryan’s shirt and pants are finished, also, so I am almost done with my sewing for the wedding. It’s heartbreaking to not have my dear husband Mose here. He would have loved to help Dustin build his pole barn. God’s plans are different than ours sometimes.

Mose’s sister Esther and her son Darrin were here for the day. Esther’s husband, Wayne, dropped her off and went to do some horseshoeing in the area. He came to shoe my horse Mighty also. Meanwhile, Esther cleaned my pantry out and helped me do some sewing. It really gave me a boost.

Sunday Mose’s dad and mom, his sister Hannah and Leroy and their children, his sister Esther and Wayne and their son brought lunch in. They brought potato casserole and baked chicken. It was enjoyable to have them all here. Jennifer loves to try to get her grandpa to play dolls with her.