Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Eichers prepare for upcoming weddings

The material for Dustin’s pole barn should arrive this week. Plans are to try to frame the 40-ft. x 80-ft. pole barn and put the roof on Saturday if enough help shows up. Then it should take another day to pour cement, put the sides on, and install windows and doors if there is enough help there. We will take one day at a time.

Sunday was the first time we attended church since brother-in-law Jacob passed away. Sister Emma had a hard time being there without him. We all felt the emptiness. Nephew Steven, 14, has started his last year (8th grade) of school, and I’m sure it isn’t easy not being able to have his dad around. They all need our prayers as they travel into the unknown future.

Sunday was also sister Verena’s 55th birthday. Emma and all of her family and all of our family took supper to Verena’s house. All of sister Susan’s belongings are still there, and we miss her dearly. Daughter Susan brought her horse and her borrowed buggy. It was dark before she left, so son Benjamin packed his clothes and went home with her. He carried the sleeping children in the house for her and took the harness off the horse and turned it out in the field. Susan said this helped her out so much, as she always has to do that. Benjamin had his driver pick him up at Susan’s on Monday morning to go to work. Since Benjamin went home with Susan, daughter Verena decided to come home for the night.