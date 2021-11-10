Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Flying paper lanterns and remembering loved ones

After we ate it was dark, so we went outside, and each one lit a paper lantern to let fly that said “Miss you forever, love you always. We will remember you every single day.” Everyone wrote a little something on the lanterns, and the children traced their handprints on them. It was very emotional, but it felt comforting watching the lanterns lift and fly up toward heaven.

On Saturday we attended my family gathering at sister-in-law Nancy’s house. It was brother Amos’s 60th birthday. He has been gone three and a half years now. He would’ve been so happy to have us all there. Nancy served a good meal of barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, buttered noodles and corn. All the salads, desserts, and snacks were brought in by everyone else. Our loved ones were greatly missed.

Sunday we went with daughter Elizabeth, Tim, and children, and daughter Susan and children to church services at Mose’s parents’ house. It brought a lot of memories back for Susan. It just seemed like Mose should be there with us. Mose has a nephew that reminds me of him and a brother that sounds like him. When I heard him laugh, I would think it was Mose. Rest in peace Mose! You will always be remembered.