Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Getting ready for cooler weather

Our coal didn’t come yet. But we have some left from last year, so my husband Joe started the stove tonight for the first time this fall. It feels cozier now. It probably won’t be long until the snow starts. Our leaves are falling from the trees, but they really thinned out from the storm damage this summer.

Tomorrow daughter Susan and children will go with our neighbor lady to serve lunch to the Amish school that is close by. Daughter Verena will stay here for the day. It is always so good to have Verena back home for a night.

Sister Verena spent a few days with sister Emma and sons. Emma washed all Verena’s laundry. She hadn’t been feeling well and had quite a bit of laundry that needed to be washed. She came here for several nights then went back home. Sister Emma and I want to go help Verena with her cleaning one day this week yet.

Emma also has many lonely days without her dear beloved husband Jacob. She hides so much of her sorrow and braces up for the family. It is so easy to go on with our lives and not know the pain of what these grieving widows feel, especially at night. God doesn’t give us more than we can bear. Let us pray for each other. Jacob’s 49th birthday would be the first of November. That will be a hard day for the family, I’m sure. Rest in peace, Jacob—you are still so greatly missed!