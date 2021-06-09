Lovina's Amish Kitchen: June gatherings and first garden fruits

We have entered the month of June. Is it possible that 2021 is almost halfway through?

I managed to get my gray dress suit sewed last week, and I still have a shirt I want to sew for my husband Joe. The wedding is Friday at the home of neighbors Joas and Susan, for their daughter Carol and Aden.

Tomorrow (Thursday) I’ll go help with food preparation for the wedding. Friday I’ll be cook, but I can only help for the noon meal. At 2:30 p.m., our whole family and sister Verena have a bus taking us all to Kentucky for the weekend. Joe’s sister Salome and Morris are hosting a family reunion for Joe’s brothers and sisters and their families. The drive is over five hours. I want to get that shirt sewn for Joe for the reunion. He needs more shirts, and it seems the only way I get it done is to set a goal to have it finished.

Later this month I will be at Light of Grace Books & Gifts in Nappanee to sign my cookbook. We haven’t confirmed the day and time yet.

Last night we finished planting the rest of our second garden. Joe brought in our first meal of radishes on Monday, and lettuce is also ready to use. The green onions should be good to pull by next week. Our asparagus is slowing down but there is lots of rhubarb yet.