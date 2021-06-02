Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Lovina celebrates milestone birthday with family

Last night I finished planting the big garden. It has been really dry, but we had rain during the night. It was a much-needed rain.

In the smaller garden we still need to plant potatoes. We have red potatoes out already but need to put some out for winter use. I always like to put out Serrano hot peppers but haven’t been able to get them around here this year. I checked at four greenhouses yesterday. Daughter Susan and I went with our friend Jodi (Dan’s wife) to get the rest of our garden plants.

To think we didn’t know Jodi until her husband Dan was killed while driving son-in-law Mose to work. It seems like we have known each other for a long time now. It is good for these two widows to be together as they can feel for each other in the pain of losing their husbands and never getting to say goodbye.

Monday night Loretta’s special friend Dustin took his mower over and mowed sister Verena’s yard. I took our weed eater down there and trimmed the edges. My husband Joe bought me this rechargeable battery weed eater for my birthday. He knew I wanted a lighter one since ours is a gas one and heavier to carry around. I have sure used it a lot in this past week.