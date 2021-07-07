Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Peaceful moments at the end of a summer evening

Tomorrow will be the last day of June. Is it possible that half of 2021 has passed? July 1 makes daughter Loretta another year older, marking it number 21 this time.

Supper is over, dishes washed, as I sit on our wrap-around porch. There is a light, relaxing rain falling tonight. We have had over three inches of rain this past week and so many rainbows—God’s promise to those who believe in him. There is always some excitement to see a rainbow, and only our master artist could create such beauty.

Our life has been turned upside down these past seven months, but we do have a great God. Although there are times bitterness wants to take over, we want to trust in God and put our faith in him. After another busy day, it is nice to sit out here alone and have some peaceful moments. God understands all our troubles.

I see a few deer across the road feasting on Dustin’s hayfield. This rain is helping bring in another crop of hay. Our garden is getting weeds in it, but this wet weather has been keeping us out.

Our supper was easy—BLT sandwiches, although we added eggs to the sandwich. Fresh lettuce from the garden takes the place of bread for me. We have a lot, so I shared with Jodi (Dan’s widow), sister Verena and my daughters.