Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Secret pal revealing and remembering sister Susan

Joe and son Kevin did outside work for Susan while we were gone. Her garden was tilled, grass mowed, etc. We all stayed the night again on Saturday night. Then on Sunday we were all invited to daughter Elizabeth and Tim’s house for a brunch in honor of Mother’s Day. On the menu was scrambled eggs, sausage patties, sausage gravy, biscuits, cheese, hot peppers and grape juice.

The rest of the day we played games and visited. Then Tim grilled brats and hot dogs before we headed home. Our house felt cold, so sons Benjamin and Kevin came home to do the chores and start the coal stove. By the time we got home, it was much warmer in the house.

On Friday, sons Joseph and Kevin and nephew Steven were asked to go along on a fishing trip on Lake Erie to catch walleye fish. The group included Joseph’s boss, his son, and another boy, and all expenses were paid. They left here at 2 a.m. and came back by early evening. With Kevin and Steven having a handicap, this meant a lot to them to be able to go out on that big boat and catch their limit of walleyes. Joseph and Kevin came home with their walleyes filleted and bagged.