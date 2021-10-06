Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Updates from a friend about the Eicher family

My name is Ruth and I am a long time “English” friend of Lovina. She asked me to write the column this week because she is busy preparing for the wedding of her daughter Loretta and Dustin this Friday.

The wedding will start about 9 a.m. and they will be married about 11:30 a.m. After the wedding a noon meal will be served. They are expecting 450-500 people for the noon meal. Some guests will stay for the afternoon to visit and catch up, and more guests will arrive for the 5:30 p.m. meal. They will be ready to serve about 600 again for this meal. In the early evening the youth will gather, and they will be served a hot meal also.

The cook wagon and refrigerated wagon were delivered on Saturday, and all the tables were set up in the pole barn and set with dishes and silverware. Long plastic tablecloths were placed over the set tables to keep them clean.

Early in the week Lovina went to get groceries for the wedding. She had already been stocking up on the staples like flour, sugar, butter, etc. but most groceries need be bought fresh the week of the wedding. Just a few of the items shopped for were 400 pounds of potatoes, 20 gallons of milk, 40 heads of lettuce, 48 loaves of bread, 50 containers of whipped topping, 8 watermelons, 10 cantaloupe, and 10 bunches of celery.