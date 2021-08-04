Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Wedding announcement and preparations begin

After church services the bishop announced the wedding dates of two girls in our church. Mary and Danny chose Sept. 24 for their wedding date, and daughter Loretta and Dustin chose Oct. 1 for their wedding. Congratulations to both couples! It’s always sad to me when another one leaves home, but I am happy for them, and I feel as if I’m gaining a son, not losing a daughter. Dustin is a very nice young man and so helpful with Loretta and her handicap. May God be their guide as they begin their life together.

It has been five years since we prepared for our last wedding (daughter Susan and Mose’s). I am sure it won’t be an easy day for Susan. I do admit that I still get nervous thinking of all that needs to be prepared for the wedding, so I try to just think it will all get done.

Elizabeth and Tim had well over 100 people back for Sunday supper. Joe helped Tim grill 50 pounds of chicken, and Elizabeth had made four roasters of ranch potatoes the day before. Along with that, there were salads and desserts brought in.

Today daughter Lovina, son Kevin, and I picked our green beans. We had three big tubs full, so Loretta and Lovina washed them all and we bagged them for the freezer. We will use them for the wedding. Hopefully I’ll get another good picking to use for the wedding.