Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Wedding food and prayer requests

We headed home for Michigan on Sunday around noon. It was good to get home safe and sound. Everyone was ready for bed early. We had a nice trip. Always thankful for God’s protecting hand.

Last night we had good attendance at my book signing at the Middlebury, Indiana library. Thanks so much to all the readers who came, gave encouragement, and bought books. Thanks also to the librarians for their hospitality. My friend Ruth again took time from her family to drive for us. Daughters Verena and Susan and grandchildren Jennifer and Ryan also attended. It was good for Susan to get out of the house and get her mind off everything. The readers there were very caring about her situation.

This afternoon I will go to daughter Susan’s house to help her get ready for all the help that is coming tonight. Our church is making a work night at her house to help her get caught up with whatever needs to be done. Supper is being brought in as well.

Foremost on our minds is brother-in-law Jacob. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday. He hasn’t been feeling well lately, so doctors are running tests to see what is going on. I talked to sister Emma last night after she came home from the hospital. Please keep Jacob in your prayers.