Lucrezia Ristorante is in its 16th year of offering delicious Italian recipes.
The restaurant, on Main Street in Crown Point, is located in a quaint house. There's a particular warmth and charm to the setting of Lucrezia and diners will feel comfortable immediately upon entering the eatery.
Lucrezia specializes in Northern Italian cuisine and its menu stars everything from flavorful pastas to meat, chicken and seafood recipes as well as decadent desserts.
During a recent Monday night visit to the restaurant, we were seated in the room located at the front of the house and near a window. At Lucrezia, diners will find there are a few rooms to choose from when picking a table to dine at. There's even a little alcove with a table for two near the entrance of the eatery that's almost always filled.
Although it was a Monday evening, Lucrezia was bustling with diners from about 6 to 8:30 p.m. After that, the room quieted down as diners wrapped up their meals.
At a restaurant like Lucrezia, it's fairly difficult to choose what to order. Was it going to be a rich pasta dish, a seafood specialty or something from the listing of meat entrees?
We decided on the Grilled Marinated Double Bone Lamb Chops ($27) as the entree. A seasonal pumpkin soup began the meal.
The lamb chop dish came with three chops along with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes. All entrees at the restaurant are accompanied by a vegetable as well as a starch.
To complete the dinner, we couldn't pass up the Zuccotto ($9), which is one of Lucrezia's popular desserts. Zuccotto is a slice of flourless chocolate cake with a white chocolate pistachio mousse. It's served with a strawberry and chocolate sauce. That dish alone would keep anyone with a sweet tooth coming back to the eatery.
Among various items on Lucrezia's menu are Penne en Casserole ($13); Three Meat Lasagna ($19); Rigatoni with Braised Italian Sausage ($18); Pan Seared Ahi Tuna ($25); Stuffed Chicken Breast ($21); Stuffed Eggplant ($19); Veal Limone or Marsala ($21); and more.