Mac and Cheese Fest returns for fourth year

Mac and Cheese Fest returns to Michigan City for the fourth year on Sept. 26.

"We’ve never needed comfort food more than now and no comfort food is more beloved than macaroni and cheese," said organizer Eve Wierzbicki, who founded Dig the Dunes. "If you’ve ever dreamed of mixing up the perfect bowl of pasta & cheese, take pleasure in 15 unique samples as 10 restaurants and 5 individuals compete to become Mac & Cheese Fest Champion 2021. Past winners have included Fiddleheads, Royale with Cheese and Momma Sue’s with ingredients ranging from feta to duck to jalapeños. Families, retired folks and everyone in between are welcome to attend."

Tickets include all the mac and cheese you can eat, as well as live music and a bar.

It will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 outside Zorn Brew Works, taking over a full street between the craft brewery Barrel House at Zorn in Michigan City.

"This year we want to spread out and make sure everyone has plenty of room," Wierzbicki said. "There will be two stages with music, 15 vendors and several spots to purchase drinks or merchandise. Zorn Brewery will be running the beer taps, which include their own Michigan City brewed beers as well as excellent brews from other local breweries such as Burn ‘Em and Shoreline."