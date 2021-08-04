Mac and Cheese Fest to return as block party

Many consider macaroni and cheese a match made in heaven, one of the great all-time pairings along with peanut butter and jelly, wine and cheese, milk and cookies, bagels and lox and coffee and donuts.

One can celebrate the classic combo at Mac and Cheese Fest, a celebration of the beloved comfort food and pantry staple that returns this year as a block party in Michigan City.

Attendees can stuff their faces with all the mac and cheese they can eat while enjoying live music, a full bar and other festivities this fall.

The annual mac and cheese festival, now in its fourth year, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Mac and Cheese Fest will take over a full street between Zorn Brew Works and Barrel House at Zorn in Michigan City that Sunday afternoon.

Attendees can get samples from amateurs and professionals like Momma Sue's Catering, Moe's Mediterranean, Goblin & The Grocer, Jennie Rae's Restaurant, Zorn Brew Works and Chesterton Brewery. People can vote on their favorites. The winners will donate to charities of their choice.

The bands Chicken Dolphin and Johnny V will play live music throughout the day.