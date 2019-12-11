For years, as a little girl, Rosa Jiminez had watched her mother make tamales and then when she turned 10, it was time for her to begin creating these little pillows of masa wrapped around a variety of fillings.
Now, half a century later, Jiminez, who is the parish secretary at St. Joseph the Worker in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood, is one of many church members who get together each Christmas season to make tamales to sell as a church fundraiser, continuing a tradition that connects families through generations.
Though there are many foods we eat during the holidays and often at no other times — eggnog and fruitcakes quickly come to mind — tamales, which are consumed year round, have a direct tie-in with Christmas as they are part of the Mexican celebration of Las Posadas, the commemoration of Mary and Joseph’s search for a place to stay before the birth of Jesus.
Tamales, those near little bundles of cornhusks encasing masa and meat, make a perfect food for travelers.
“Over the holidays, families get together to make tamales,” says Father Roque Meraz of St. Joseph the Worker. “We’re just taking it a step further and having our parishioners make them. They’re very popular and it’s fun to work together.”
Meraz, who is from Durango, Mexico, previously was the priest at St. Mary Church in East Chicago where they also made tamales. When he moved to St. Joseph the Worker, he continued.
“People really like tamales, and it helps pay for things the church needs,” he says. “But making tamales is a lot harder than you’d think. We’ll start off the day and I’ll tell myself, oh, we only have to make 4,700 or something like that and then we’re still making them and making them.”
Indeed, making tamales means soaking corn husks in water, spreading masa, which is cornmeal mixed with lard (it can be brought premade) on top of the husks, then adding the filling such as pork, chicken or a cheese. The church sells three types of tamales—pork, chicken and cheese and jalapeno. Finally that masa is folded over into a tight bundle and steamed or baked. No wonder, the church receives so many orders for tamales when they make and sell them for the holidays.
“When it comes to making tamales, the dough or masa is always the same,” says Jiminez. “The difference is how you flavor the meats. Everyone has their own way of doing it.”
Jiminez uses a mixture of ancho and guajillo peppers for seasoning her pork and makes a green sauce of tomatillos, jalapeños and chile de arbol.
“There are so many different types of peppers, you have to be careful. You don’t want to make the filling too spicy.”
Meraz sees it as a way of continuing a culinary tradition whose roots go far back into history and as a way to connect future generations.
“It brings people together,” says Meraz. “That’s part of what it’s all about.”
Pork Tamales
1 package corn husks
1 to 2 pounds masa
2 pounds bone-in pork shoulder or pork shoulder chops
2 ancho peppers, ribs and seeds removed
2 guajillo peppers, ribs and seeds removed
1 white onion, halved
3 garlic cloves
Soak corn husks in warm water.
For the pork:
Place pork, peppers, garlic and onion in a large heavy pot and add enough water to cover pork. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cover and simmer until meat is tender about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Remove from heat and let cool. Lift out meat and onions (reserve broth for tamale dough if you like, and the onions for soup) and tear meat into bite-size shreds, discarding bones and excess fat. Rinse out pot and reserve.
Make salsa:
5 dried chiles de árbol, seeds and ribs removed
3 jalapenos, seeds and ribs removed
3 medium tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed
3 garlic cloves, smashed
Salt
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
Toast chiles in a medium skillet over medium heat, turning often, until starting to brown lightly in spots making sure not to burn for about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Place chiles, tomatillos, garlic, and 2½ cups water in a medium saucepan and season with salt. Cover bring to a simmer, and cook until tomatillos turn olive green and burst, 5–8 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit (still covered) 5 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer chiles, tomatillos, and garlic to a blender or food processor; add ½ cup cooking liquid from saucepan and purée until smooth. Add lime juice and season with salt.
Soak corn husks in warm water and drain. Spread on flat surface and cover with a thin layer of masa. Place a large tablespoon of filling in the center. Fold the masa over and seal the sides together. Then fold over corn husks. The tamales can be saved for later or steamed and eaten right away.
Serve with salsa.
Adapted from a recipe from Rosa Jimenez
To order tamales, call St. Joseph the Worker at (219) 980-1846.