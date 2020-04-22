Man gives ingredients, Asian recipes at market, restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the first wave of COVID-19 panic buying swept through Starkville about a month ago, there was no run on toilet paper at Asian Foods Market on Highway 12.

Asian Foods Market sells a little of most everything and a lot of some things, but no toilet paper.

That doesn’t mean the family-owned business was immune to panic buying.

“For us, it was rice,” said Kevin Yang, whose parents opened the store in 2011 and added a restaurant next door two years ago. “Lots of rice. About two weeks after spring break, everybody started hoarding rice all at the same time.”

The variety of rice, often called “sticky rice,” is sweeter and stickier than the conventional white rice typically consumed by non-Asians in the U.S. While that “American” rice is usually sold in one or two-pound packages, the rice Asian Market sells comes in a single size -- 50-pound bags.

“In most Asian cultures, rice is the basis of just about every meal,” Yang said. “I don’t even know what you would compare it to in American food, maybe milk? All I know is that rice is something every Asian household has stocked.”

You might think a 50-pound bag of rice would go a long way. Not so, Yang said.