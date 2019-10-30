Next time you have a taste for Mexican cuisine, visit Margarita's Bar & Grill in Lynwood.
The restaurant, which is decorated in bright colors with murals on the wall, features a menu of authentic Mexican favorites. The main dining room is located right next to a bar/lounge, which regularly spotlights live entertainment.
We visited Margarita's on a recent Monday night. Customers were seated in the main dining room as well as the bar area.
Margarita's menu stars a variety of items and many are fairly priced. Guests receive large servings at the restaurant. After taking a few minutes to check out the menu, we decided to try a couple of the specialty dishes.
For our dinner, we ordered Chicken in Mole Sauce ($10); and Chicken Flautas ($10.75). Both were ample servings. Chicken in Mole Sauce came with rice and a salad while the Flautas were accompanied by rice and beans. The Mole Sauce, which was a hit at our table, had just the right amount of spice and also had a bit of a sweet taste. The Flautas order featured four crunchy flautas, which were stuffed with chicken and covered with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Among other items on Margarita's menu are Bistec a la Mexicana ($10); Chilles Rellenos ($10.75); Margarita's Shrimp Special ($17.99); Taco Salad ($8.99); Quesadillas con Carne ($8); and more.
Margarita's also has a Kids Menu featuring items such as Mini Flautas; Mini Tacos; Quesadillas; Chicken Fingers and other items.
The restaurant also has an extensive bar menu featuring various beers, cocktails, specialty Margaritas and more.