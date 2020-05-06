Meals for Mom: Region restaurants offer carry out diishes for Mother's Day

"I wanted to keep it simple," he said, added he chose a selection of some of the dishes guests have considered favorites in the past.

Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House Restaurant in Gary's Miller neighborhood will be be serving up a Mama Cita Crab Fest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.

McCrovitz said since mothers must "juggle so many things," especially at this time, she wanted to offer something special.

Mother's Day, she said, is a "holiday that crosses every generation and is a holiday that everyone can relate to." After all, mothers - whether they are our own, our grandmothers, sisters, aunts or friends - are a part of everyone's lives.

Among the various offerings at Captain's House are Salmon Oscar ($39 for 2); Breakfast in Bed ($19 per person); Queen Crab Leg Dinner $45 for 2); Low Country Boil ($35 for 2); Make Mom's Lunch ($19 per dish); Mama Hen Dinner ($22); Vegetarian ($18) and other selections. A special Graze Box for mom is available as well ($50 or $100). Drink specials are available.

The following list is just a sample of what local restaurants are offering for Mother's Day. All are carryout and curbside offerings.