Meals for Mom: Region restaurants offer carry out diishes for Mother's Day

Our Mother's Day celebrations this year will be different as the world deals with the pandemic.
Families who have been used to going to lavish brunches at favorite restaurants won't have that option this year. But if home cooks don't want to prepare that special meal for Mom in the family kitchen, they can still order specialty meals at select Region restaurants.
From special packages to assorted popular entrees, area restaurants are offering a mix of food choices for families looking to celebrate Mother's Day with restaurant quality foods.
Chef Joe Trama of Trama Catering at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will be presenting a special Mother's Day package that's much different from the usual Mother's Day Brunch usually featured at the center.
"I've been doing Mother's Day here for 31 years," Trama said, adding he also presented Mother's Day meals at other banquet venues he worked at previously. Mother's Day and Easter, he said, are two of the popular holidays for specialty brunches.
For Sunday's Mother's Day holiday, Trama is offering a different twist on the center's brunch. "We're going to offer a curbside meal," Trama said. The specialty food package, which is called the Curbside Party Pick-up Menu, includes garden salad with dressing and dinner rolls; choice of ham, baked chicken with stuffing and chicken piccata; bow tie pasta with red sauce and meatballs; signature Duchess potatoes; Italian green beans and assorted sweet tray. The menu serves 10 people.
"I wanted to keep it simple," he said, added he chose a selection of some of the dishes guests have considered favorites in the past.
Angela McCrovitz of Captain's House Restaurant in Gary's Miller neighborhood will be be serving up a Mama Cita Crab Fest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in honor of Mother's Day.
McCrovitz said since mothers must "juggle so many things," especially at this time, she wanted to offer something special.
Mother's Day, she said, is a "holiday that crosses every generation and is a holiday that everyone can relate to." After all, mothers - whether they are our own, our grandmothers, sisters, aunts or friends - are a part of everyone's lives.
Among the various offerings at Captain's House are Salmon Oscar ($39 for 2); Breakfast in Bed ($19 per person); Queen Crab Leg Dinner $45 for 2); Low Country Boil ($35 for 2); Make Mom's Lunch ($19 per dish); Mama Hen Dinner ($22); Vegetarian ($18) and other selections. A special Graze Box for mom is available as well ($50 or $100). Drink specials are available.
The following list is just a sample of what local restaurants are offering for Mother's Day. All are carryout and curbside offerings.
• The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The Curbside Party Pick-up Menu includes garden salad with dressing and dinner rolls; choice of ham, baked chicken with stuffing and chicken piccata; bow tie pasta with red sauce and meatballs; signature Duchess potatoes; Italian green beans and assorted sweet tray. The menu serves 10 people. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Price is $150 plus tax. Curbside pickup is available on the half hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Make reservations no later than 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7. A catering representative will call you back within 24 hours.
• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. The restaurant will have a Mother's Day special. The special includes salad, pasta with sauce, choice of a protein, a side and dessert. The dishes in the special are $12 and include chicken limon, chicken vesuvio, lake perch and others. Rack of lamb and veal scaloppini have an extra charge. $10 bottles of wine are available. Curbside and delivery options are available. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com.
• Captain's House, 6004 Miller Ave, Gary. 219-239-2639. Must be pre-ordered. The restaurant will be offering special Mother's Day meals and packages. They include Salmon Oscar ($39 for 2); Breakfast in Bed ($19 per person); Queen Crab Leg Dinner $45 for 2); Low Country Boil ($35 for 2); Make Mom's Lunch ($19 per dish); Mama Hen Dinner ($22); Vegetarian ($18) and other selections. A special Graze Box for mom is available as well ($50 or $100). Drink specials are available.
• Kitaro Surf & Turf, 9625 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219-301-5090. Among items featured is the Mother's Day Sushi Tray ($66 for 42 pieces). Chef specials in May include grilled baby octopus, salmon obsession, Alaskan halibut and more.
• Asparagus, 7876 Broadway, Merrillville. Call 219-794-0000. The Family Special features half a pan of Pad Thai, chicken fried rice or garlic chicken, four chicken egg rolls and four chicken satay along with cucumber salad and special sauces. Cost is $60 and meal serves four to six people. Martini kits are also available.
• Theo's, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Call 219-838-8000. A special Mother's Day menu will be available as well as Mother's Day Bundles. Bundles include chicken picatta ($120 serving 4 to 6); slow-roasted prime rib ($155 serving 4 to 6); and roasted beef tenderloin ($175 serving 4 to 6).
• Teibel's, 1775 U.S. 41, Schererville. Call 219-865-2000. Among entrees available are sliced beef tenderloin; Teibel's fried chicken; and yellow lake perch. Salad, appetizers, rolls and more are available. Call for prices. The meal must be pre-ordered and placed by the end of the day Thursday, May 7.
Gallery:Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.