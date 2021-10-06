Meals on Wheels introduces new menu item

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels, regularly designs new menus to correspond to the seasons.

Among items on the autumn menu is a Creamy Chicken Curry. Peffers collaborated with Gordon Food Service on the recipe. Peffers' focus at Meals on Wheels is to provide various healthy dishes and comfort food-style recipes as well as dishes which are therapeutic that can fit into specialty diets.

Meals on Wheels recently began a new volunteer campaign called "Turn a New Leaf." Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to people on more than 40 meal routes throughout the Region.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.

Also, volunteer van drivers are needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility. Call about training.

The following recipe is from Chef Peffers.

Creamy Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken Breast, 25 pieces

Flour, 1/3 cup