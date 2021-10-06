Meals on Wheels introduces new menu item

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels, regularly designs new menus to correspond to the seasons.
Among items on the autumn menu is a Creamy Chicken Curry. Peffers collaborated with Gordon Food Service on the recipe. Peffers' focus at Meals on Wheels is to provide various healthy dishes and comfort food-style recipes as well as dishes which are therapeutic that can fit into specialty diets.
Meals on Wheels recently began a new volunteer campaign called "Turn a New Leaf." Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to people on more than 40 meal routes throughout the Region.
To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.
Also, volunteer van drivers are needed to deliver food containers to designated locations. All van routes originate at the Merrillville facility. Call about training.
The following recipe is from Chef Peffers.
Creamy Chicken Curry
Grilled Chicken Breast, 25 pieces
Flour, 1/3 cup
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 1/4 cup
Yellow Onions, Chopped, 3.8 cup
Curry Powder, 1/3 cup
Sea Salt, 1 teaspoon
Ground Cinnamon, 2 1/4 teaspoons
Garlic Powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons
Regular Ground Black Pepper, 3/4 teaspoons
Chicken Base, 2 teaspoons
Hot Water, 2 cups
Fat-free Plain Yogurt, 2 cups
Sliced Almonds, 1 1/2 cups
Fresh Cleaned Cilantro Bunches, chopped, 3 1/2 cups
DIRECTIONS: Coat the chicken breasts with flour. Set aside. Heat the oil in a pan and add the chopped onion. Cook for 5-7 minutes until softened.
Stir in the curry powder, sea salt, cinnamon, garlic powder and black pepper. Cook for 1 minute then add the chicken breasts and cook for 5 minutes or until cooked through.
Stir in the broth (base plus hot water). Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and stir in the yogurt. Sprinkle with almonds and cilantro. Serve.