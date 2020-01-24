'Mean Girls' actor is a star in the kitchen

When time permits, actor David Wright Jr. makes it a point to step into the kitchen to create favorite dishes.

"One of my family's and my favorite go-tos is a Brussels Sprouts recipe served with salmon," said Wright.

He said another favorite dish he makes is a vegetarian chili. Wright makes the chili dish based on a recipe by chef Emeril Lagasse.

Wright is currently in the ensemble cast of "Mean Girls," running through Jan. 26 at The Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. FYI: Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Wright said he's always been conscious of eating healthfully.

"I'm cautious about what I'm putting into my body," he said, adding he often looks for organically grown items and other healthy fare.

When the actor eats out, he said he's open to trying various cuisines.

"My parents made a lot of different styles of food," he said, adding he grew up eating various dishes from eclectic cuisines.

"When I eat out, though, I typically get healthy options. But in Chicago (I look forward) to deep dish pizza," he said.