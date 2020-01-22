Meat alternatives have gone mainstream, but how can they fit in your diet?

"Iron from beef is very well absorbed, but plant iron not so much so," said Mary Ellen Camire, a professor of food science and human nutrition at the University of Maine. "The big thing is vitamin B12 because you can only get that from animal products or supplements. So for some people, that is a risk factor. They may be at risk for developing anemia."

According to restaurant consulting group Baum+Whiteman, 31% of Americans practice meat-free days, and 83% say they're adding plant-based foods to their diets to improve health and nutrition. But in the case of many alternative meats, perception may not mirror reality.

"Using vegetable-based meat substitutes, you typically are eating food that is more processed," Carson said. "I don't think we know all of the ramifications of that."

People should be aware of the tradeoffs if they choose meat alternatives for health reasons, Camire said.

"A lot of them are designed so that they are more comparable to some of the more structured proteins, but they're a blessing and a curse," Camire said. "It might have as much protein as the real meat, but it probably has a lot more sodium, and it may even have more saturated fat.