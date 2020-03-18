Meat companies say: Eat your veggies

Meat companies are making it easier for you to eat your vegetables by blending them into burgers, meatballs and sausages.

Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages. Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets while the Better Meat Co., a California startup, makes blended ground beef, pork and chicken. More options will arrive this summer for grilling season.

All are hoping to quell consumers' growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment. The United Nations called for reduced meat consumption last year, saying agriculture and food production was responsible for 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions. A recent Harvard study suggested that boosting consumption of red meat increases the risk of early death.

Companies like Tyson have already made the leap into pure plant-based products like its Raised and Rooted pea protein-based nuggets that imitate chicken. That competes squarely with startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which sell plant-based burgers that closely imitate meat.